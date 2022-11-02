LA Times Today: Tim Robbins’ Actors’ Gang celebrates their fortieth anniversary

Before we knew him as Andy Dufresne in the Shawshank Redemption, actor Tim Robbins and a group of punk rock actors started a theatre troupe with a mission to present relevant and unconventional plays.



They called themselves the Actors’ Gang and to celebrate their 40th anniversary, co-founder and artistic director Tim Robbins, has returned to the play that started it all for them: Alfred Jarry’s 1896 classic, Ubu the King.