LA Times Today: The Tina Turner musical takes on new resonance after the powerhouse performer’s death
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
A month after the passing of the queen of rock n roll, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” opened to audiences in L.A. at the Pantages Theater.
Actresses Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villanueva share the role of Tina Turner on stage. They shared their experiences of performing the legend’s songs and dance moves.
Actresses Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villanueva share the role of Tina Turner on stage. They shared their experiences of performing the legend’s songs and dance moves.