Creating a Character: The Moni Yakim Legacy (Official Trailer) AVAILABLE NOW IN VIRTUAL CINEMAS Tickets: https://watch.firstrunfeatures.com/products/creating-a-character-at-first-run-features What do Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Patti LuPone and Alex Sharp have in common? They are but a few of the extraordinary actors who have studied under Moni Yakim at Juilliard, America’s greatest performing arts school. With interviews with Laura Linney, Anthony Mackie and Kevin Kline, this compelling portrait of the master teacher -- the sole remaining founder of the school’s legendary Drama Division -- takes us inside the drama classes where Moni and his wife Mina pour their love and passion into preparing the next generation of actors for the spotlight. Director & Cinematography: Rauzar Alexander Producers: Alma Har’el, Boaz Yakin, Kali Wilder Executive Producers: Jessica Chastain, Anthony Mackie, Will Staeger, Michael Antinoro Music: Ryan “Bullet” Shields Editor: James Codoyannis, with additional editing by Matt O’ Donnell Featuring Interviews with (in order of appearance): Moni Yakim, Laura Linney, Michael Urie, Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Mackie, Alex Sharp, Kevin Kline, Mina Yakin, Charles E. Gerber, Peter Jacobson