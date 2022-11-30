LA Times Today: Why Britain is in an uproar over ‘The Crown’

If the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a third prime minister in short order, Brexit and inflation haven’t been enough for Great Britain, season five of “The Crown” may feel like another jab.



Just as King Charles steps into his real-life new role, the darkest days of his past are playing out again — this time on Netflix.