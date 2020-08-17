Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
Share
Television

The Politician: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

By Michael OrdoñaStaff Writer 
Aug. 17, 2020
3:09 PM
Share
TelevisionAwardsMovies
Michael Ordoña

Michael Ordoña covers film and television for the Los Angeles Times.