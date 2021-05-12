Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Television

“Give Yourself A Break” - Michelle Obama On Coping With The Anxieties Of The Pandemic

Former First Lady Michelle Obama discusses coping with “low-grade depression” and anxiety during the pandemic on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

By Michael OrdoñaStaff Writer 
Michael Ordoña

Michael Ordoña covers film and television for the Los Angeles Times.