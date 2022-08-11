LA Times Today: The late-night ‘recession’ is here, hitting underrepresented voices

Night owls have their choice of television comedians long after the news — from the two Jimmys to Colbert and Corden.



But “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” gave viewers late night from a woman’s point of view until recently.



L.A. Times entertainment writer Meredith Blake told us about the end of so many shows with hosts who once reflected diversity. A television producer calls it “late-night recession.”