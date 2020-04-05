Quibi: 12 short stories about streaming’s new short-form experiment

Quibi content. (Eleanor Shakespeare / For The Times)

Even the name of the latest entrant in the streaming wars is enough to raise questions.



Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form experiment launches today with more than 50 titles, each tailored for mobile viewing in, yes, quibis (or “quick bites”) of five, seven, nine minutes. And what better way to explore a new streaming service than by meeting it where it lives: In the brief dispatches below, you’ll find portraits of Italian past-makers, celebrity alter egos, murder houses and much more.



What’s Quibi? Join us for The Times’ 12 short stories about a short-form experiment to find out.