The new ‘Perry Mason’ re-creates L.A.'s 1930s history. Here’s how they did it

Perry Mason is in a phone booth getting the crap kicked out of him by a Fatty Arbuckle type and suddenly it’s 1932 in Bunker Hill, Los Angeles — or may as well be.

In point of fact it’s a bright November morning in historic downtown San Pedro, and the sight of modern shipping cranes rising through the haze at the Port of Los Angeles on the drive in is enough to dispel any dreams of time travel. Still, on the set of HBO’s “Perry Mason,” an origin story for the fictional defense attorney starring Matthew Rhys, the city’s Depression-era past is distinctly within reach.

“It is night and day,” Rhys, sporting Mason’s five o’clock shadow, tan leather jacket and fat red tie, says of the period detail, comparing it to the tedium of matching eyelines for green screens. “It adds to your experience of it in an unconscious way … You can’t help but believe the world you’re living in.”

Rhys, who considers himself something of an L.A. history buff after doing “vast amounts of research” for a project about Griffith J. Griffith, the man behind Griffith Park, knows it’s a “mighty pain” to get the details right and is accordingly effusive about the results: He praises co-star Juliet Rylance’s ability to gun a 1930s car engine and calls the work of stunt pilots in “old biplanes” “inch perfect.” (The sound of this phrase in Rhys’ always disarming brogue is enough to make you wish Mason were Welsh.)

“We were not going for the highly stylized, cliched version of the ‘30s,” explains executive producer Susan Downey, half of the Team Downey shingle she formed with husband Robert Downey Jr. in 2010. “We wanted to dirty it up.”

Combined with director and “Boardwalk Empire” vet Tim Van Patten’s desire to find the look of the series through real-life locations rather than visual effects, that meant canvassing Southern California to “find the right nooks and crannies,” says Downey — Camarillo, Santa Paula, Fillmore and Pomona, to name a few, in addition to the the four iconic L.A. locations (or cunning stand-ins) detailed below.

USC professor and historical consultant William Deverell, location manager Jonathan Jansen, production designer John Goldsmith were among those who helped “Perry Mason” capture the L.A. of yore, say series co-creators Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald. As Jones jokes, “They went only where people who had been stripping copper had gone.”