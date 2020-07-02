What you need to know about ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ stars before watching on Netflix

Sophie Grace stars in Netflix’s adaptation of Ann M. Martin’s “The Baby-Sitters Club.” (Sophie Grace)

“Meeting her was like floating on a cloud,” is how Sophie Grace described her interaction with “The Baby-Sitters Club” author Martin on the show’s Vancouver set.

The actress, 14, had fallen in love with the book series beginning when she was about 6 — eager to feel the same excitement and connection to the characters that her older sister had experienced.

“It was something we shared and bonded over,” says Grace, calling from her home in Jacksonville, Fla. “It felt cool reading something that she had read.”

That Grace would go on to be cast as Kristy Thomas, the athletic, slightly overbearing founder and president of the babysitter club, isn’t surprising to people who know her, she says with a laugh.

Advertisement

“We have a very, very similar personality; everyone reminds me of that,” she says, though she adds that she likes art and is into fashion, even sometimes sewing her own clothes.

She hopes young viewers see themselves in the show’s variety of portrayals — whether it’s the diversity of the cast or in characters’ home lives. .

“I’m so honored to be a part of a series like this that gives kids someone to relate to,” she says. “Kristy has her family struggles. Her parents are divorced. That’s really hard for kids, and we see how she’s finding her way through that.”

“The Baby-Sitters Club” is Grace’s second major professional gig. She starred in the 2018 Lifetime TV movie “Terror in the Woods” as one of two girls whose obsession with an Internet legend leads to murder.

Grace says she hopes to star in a comedy with Jennifer Aniston one day. But she tends to think about her acting work in grander terms: “I just want to be able to inspire people and cause any sort of change and good in the world that I can.”

She’s already doing her share for the leafed and rooted community. “I love my spider plant, Harold,” says the avid plant enthusiast. “He likes to listen to music. He will droop if i don’t play classical music. Everyone thinks I’m crazy when I say that, but I did an experiment. When I play music, he looks more lively in my room.”

