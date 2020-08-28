What will the future of TV look like? 6 predictions (and a viewing guide)

The escalation of the streaming wars. The devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic. The expansion of the movement to end police brutality against Black people and other forms of systemic injustice.

Had you asked us to augur the year to come at the start of the 2019-20 TV season, even those of us who follow it for a living would have been hard-pressed to come close to the truth of what’s happened since. But with profound change comes possibility: This season, the medium of the moment — television — has not only the opportunity to change but the necessity — push forward, or fall away; grow, or die.

It’s in that spirit that we’ve designed our fall TV preview, which is as much a look ahead to 2021 (and beyond) as it is to the autumn of this extraordinarily long year. And the future has a different shape depending on the lens you use to view it. Mary J. Blige — a multiplatinum artist reinventing herself as a screen star in the popular “Power” franchise — and Kingsley Ben-Adir — a classically trained Brit soon to appear as both Malcolm X and Barack Obama — are just two examples of the way Black talent is remaking the medium. With “Supermarket Sweep,” ABC and Fremantle Media aren’t just updating a beloved reality competition. They’re doing so under coronavirus health and safety restrictions, in ways that may transform production forever. And TikTok, the viral social media platform singled out by President Trump, isn’t just changing the way we consume current shows: It’s also rewriting their past.

Perhaps most important, this moment of profound flux — in TV as in the world at large — is a moment to imagine what the art form should and could look like a year from now, or two, or 10. While we may not have all the answers, we can offer six: a heaping handful of glimpses into the near and not-so-near future of television.

