Darren Star has been making hit TV shows for 30 years. He has one big regret

Star recently announced that he’s conceiving “Younger’s” upcoming seventh season as its last. The dramedy, which introduced viewers to Sutton Foster’s Liza — a 40-year-old single mother posing as a 26-year-old to get an entry-level job in publishing — wrapped its sixth season on TV Land last fall and had to postpone production in New York City on its seventh season because of the pandemic. Filming of the new season is slated to begin later this month.

It’s not anybody telling us we have to [end] it. It’s more a sense of feeling like it’ll have been seven seasons and the themes of the show have been explored and it gets to the point where, “Well, now we just all love these characters” — so we just want to keep telling stories for these characters? And yes, that is possible. But I feel like to maintain the relevance of the show, at a certain point you want to leave when it still feels like you have something to say.

I do think there’s more on network television — not so much premium — this idea that, let’s just get the show going forever and ever and ever. And it just becomes about, “Are ratings enough to keep the show on the air?” — not creatively thinking, “Is it a good idea to keep the show in there?”



We talked a lot about things before the virus hit and now we’re talking about things a little differently after the virus hit. Even in the pre-coronavirus world of this show, these characters have changed. They’ve gotten older. And Liza doesn’t have a secret anymore. There’s been so much growth in all of the characters that it’s about, “How do we tell a satisfying ending that’s true to their lives and we feel like we’re going out on a high note?” We’re still debating it. We’re in the writers’ room now ... on Zoom.

We might have some final words in mind already. If we can get there, we have some good thoughts in mind for some final scenes.

