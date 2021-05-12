Timeline: The scandal that brought down Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show

Ellen DeGeneres announced Wednesday that her talk show was coming to an end after nearly two decades on the air.

News of her departure comes nearly a year after staffers on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” reported a toxic work environment on set, prompting a televised apology from and shift in public perception toward the comedy icon, whose small-screen slogan is “Be kind to one another.”

“My whole being is about making people happy,” DeGeneres told the Hollywood Reporter of the allegations on confirming that her popular variety program would conclude next year. “And with the talk show, all I cared about was spreading kindness and compassion, and everything I stand for was being attacked. So, it destroyed me, honestly. I’d be lying if I said it didn’t.”

