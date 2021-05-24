Catching up on ‘Mare of Easttown’? Our guide to the TV show everyone’s talking about

Delaware County, Penn., may not be watching “Mare of Easttown” — or think much of the accents — but many of your family, friends and co-workers probably are: HBO’s latest crime drama has followed its predecessor, “The Undoing,” right to the center of the TV conversation since it premiered last month. And with Sunday’s series finale fast approaching, you may be catching up to avoid spoilers — or rewatching from the start to gather clues.

Either way, from Delco to Wawa, cliffhangers to twists, our week-by-week guide to the series has you covered. Everything you need to get ready for the big reveal is right here: