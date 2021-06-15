‘Manifest’ fans rally on Twitter after NBC cancels Netflix’s No. 1 show. Wait, what?

After three seasons, NBC has decided not to renew “Manifest” despite its three-day reign as one of Netflix’s top 10 shows this week. The Times confirmed Tuesday that the series has been canceled.

But the supernatural drama about a lost plane is taking flight as Warner Bros. Television tries to find a new home for the fan favorite. (The Season 3 finale of “Manifest” aired June 10, and the first two seasons are now streaming on Netflix.)

On Tuesday morning, “Manifest” creator Jeff Rake tweeted, “I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home.”

My dear Manifesters,



I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 15, 2021

Advertisement

I have some thoughts but in the meantime... #SaveManifest — parveen kaur (@Misspkc) June 15, 2021

The punch was felt universally as fans, referred to as “Manifesters,” and cast members galvanized a #SaveManifest campaign, which began trending Tuesday on Twitter.

Writer Eric Haywood tweeted a screenshot of the show’s No. 1 spot on Netflix side-by-side with an announcement of the show’s cancellation.

Starring Parveen Kaur, Jack Messina and Melissa Roxburgh, among others, “Manifest” centers on Montego Air Flight 828 and the lives of presumed-dead passengers and crew members who return five years after the plane’s disappearance.

“I have some thoughts but in the meantime... #SaveManifest,” Kaur tweeted after Deadline first reported the cancellation late Monday.

The saga’s sudden end points to how networks’ definition of success, distinguished by same-day viewership, may still be at odds with popularity on streaming services.

The demise of “Manifest” is the latest in a long line of NBC shows that have been on the chopping block, notably “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” While Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger, the story may never be finished if “Manifest” is unable to land at another network.