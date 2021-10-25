Advertisement
Studio shoots down Ruby Rose’s ‘Batwoman’ misconduct claims, defends Dougray Scott

By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
As former “Batwoman” star Ruby Rose continues to rail against the CW series’ cast and crew, Warner Bros. Television is again condemning Rose’s allegations and showing solidarity for actor Dougray Scott.

The studio on Monday defended Scott’s reputation in the wake of Rose’s allegations of misconduct, which Scott refuted last week as “defamatory and damaging claims” that have led to harassment of the Scottish actor.

“We condemn the comments made by Ruby Rose about Dougray Scott,” the TV studio said in a statement to The Times Monday. “Warner Bros. has found Mr. Scott to be a consummate professional, and never received any allegation against him of bullying, or of abusive behavior on his part. Mr. Scott was greatly respected and admired by his colleagues, and was a leader on the set.”

Last week, Rose, who played the groundbreaking DC Comics character and alter ego Kate Kane, accused the studio of toxic working conditions in a continuous stream of Instagram Stories that were directed at former studio head Peter Roth, showrunner Caroline Dries and producer Greg Berlanti.

The studio immediately dismissed Rose’s accusations with a fiery statement of its own, summarizing the claims as “revisionist history.”

Rose had also accused Scott, who played Kate’s father, Jacob Kane, of being “unprofessional,” abusing women and being “a nightmare” to work with. On Sunday, Rose also accused him of “anger issues” and claimed he was suing the former star. That story has since been removed from Rose’s Instagram.

Rose abruptly left the comic-book adaptation in 2020 after one season. But Scott remained on the show. The actor was a full series regular on Season 1 and appeared in the bulk of Season 2 when actor Javicia Leslie succeeded Rose as the titular hero.

The latter part of Warner Bros.’ Monday statement reiterated the studio’s earlier position on Rose.

“Warner Bros. Television did not pick up Ruby Rose’s option for an additional season because of multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed by the Studio,” it said.

Scott, whose other credits include “Ever After,” “Mission: Impossible 2,” “Taken 3" and “My Week With Marilyn,” previously denied his former co-star’s allegations of misconduct.

“I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by [Ruby Rose]; they are entirely made up and never happened,” Scott told TV Line on Wednesday, also noting Warner Bros.’ decision not to exercise its option to hire Rose for another season.

Reps for Scott and Rose did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

