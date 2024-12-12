What a ‘Love Is Blind’ labor board filing means for reality TV union efforts

The National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint on Wednesday saying that the contestants on Netflix’s hit dating reality series “Love Is Blind” should be considered employees.

“Love Is Blind” became a swift breakout hit for Netflix in 2020 by testing whether true love can form between two people without seeing each other. But just as quickly, the show has become a striking test case for the the growing movement to establish labor protections in reality TV.

The National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint against the reality show on Wednesday, which stated that the show’s participants have been misclassified and are actually employees that merit certain workers’ rights. Under that classification, the labor board said producers of the show committed several labor violations, including unlawful contractual terms related to confidentiality and noncompete provisions.

The complaint represents a significant step forward in the efforts by some unscripted talent to unionize. For the uninitiated, here are some key questions and answers about “Love Is Blind,” the labor complaint, what it entails and how it may (or may not) affect other participants on reality television.

What is ‘Love Is Blind’?

The Netflix dating series, which is produced by Kinetic Content, premiered just in time to love-bomb viewers for Valentine’s Day in 2020. And it quickly became an addictive watch with its kooky premise of hopeful singles finding love by talking to a wall. No, really. The series begins with 15 single men and 15 single women splitting off into pairs and getting to know each other, one on one, sight unseen, in a “pod” separated by a shimmery blue wall.

After much gabbing, those who share a strong connection get engaged and meet for the first time face to face before jetting off for a vacation in Mexico. Eventually, the couples venture back into the real world, live together and meet each other’s family and friends. If, after all that, they aren’t sick of each other, the couples exchange vows. Of the couples who have decided to wed on the domestic version of the show, most have remained married, and some have started families. It’s also not uncommon for some participants to leverage their popularity or notoriety into other reality TV opportunities or outside ventures.

What does the complaint say?

In the complaint, which lists former “Love Is Blind” contestants Renee Poche and Nick Thompson as charging parties, producers of “Love Is Blind” are accused of engaging in multiple unfair labor practices, including misclassifying cast members as nonemployee “participants.” This classification, according to the complaint, means that contestants are inhibited from engaging in certain activities, such as collective bargaining, and deprives them of workplace protections guaranteed to employees under the National Labor Relations Act.

Don’t reality TV contestants get paid?

Yes, reality TV cast members typically receive some compensation for appearing on camera. But unlike scripted television, there are few industry-wide standards when it comes to pay — in part because there is, as of now, no union to negotiate pay standards or advocate for improved workplace conditions. Compensation varies wildly across the format. Popular recurring stars on franchises like “The Real Housewives” can earn six figures for a single season and negotiate for bigger paychecks to reflect their status as prominent reality TV personalities. But it also depends on the type of reality show; for example, contestants in competition shows usually make more money the further they go, while other reality stars receive modest weekly or daily stipends while they are being filmed.

According to the participation agreements cited in the NLRB complaint, “Love Is Blind” contestants received a stipend of $1,000 a week, for up to eight weeks, or a maximum payment of $8,000. Participants also gave producers the rights to film them “24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week.”

Hasn’t ‘Love Is Blind’ been sued a bunch already?

Four years since its debut, the series has been subject to a growing number of lawsuits and misconduct allegations from former contestants. A class-action lawsuit filed by Season 2 contestant Jeremy Hartwell accused the show’s producers of various alleged labor violations, including failure to provide rest periods and underpayment of wages. In his complaint, Hartwell claimed that while filming the pods portion of the series, producers “plied the cast with alcohol and deprived them of food and water — while paying rates that were below Los Angeles County’s minimum wage.” A $1.4-million settlement was eventually reached and reportedly divided among 144 former cast and crew members, after attorneys’ fees.

More mistreatment allegations were detailed in an April 2023 Insider report, in which multiple contestants spoke out about the conditions inside the Netflix series, alleging that they had experienced “emotional warfare.”

Kinetic Content has denied the allegations in both the lawsuit and the Insider report, but in an interview with Variety, Chris Coelen, CEO of Kinetic and showrunner of “Love Is Blind,” defended the show’s working conditions. He said that cast members were provided access to psychological care throughout filming, contending that two psychologists were present in the control room during filming in the pods; post-pods, there is a hotline for a specialist who is available 24/7. Coelen also responded to the report’s claim that cast members would be subject to a $50,000 fine if they left the show early, saying that production never enforced the clause, and that the penalty was removed from contracts in recent seasons.

In another suit, Season 5 contestant Tran Dang sued Kinetic Content and Delirium TV, another production company behind the show, over claims of sexual assault, false imprisonment and negligence. This year, Poche, who appeared in Season 5, filed a lawsuit against Netflix after allegedly being penalized $4 million for breaching her contract by publicly discussing her time on the show. (She earned $8,000 for her participation on the show, as stated in her filing.)

What has Netflix or the production companies that make ‘Love Is Blind’ said about the complaint?

Nothing. At least not yet. Netflix declined to comment Thursday. Kinetic Content and Delirium TV have not responded to a request for comment as of publication of this story.

So what happens next, legally speaking?

Unless a settlement is reached first, an administrative law judge with the NLRB will hear the case and decide whether producers of “Love Is Blind” violated the National Labor Relations Act. The hearing is scheduled for April 22, 2025, in Milwaukee, Wis. If the judge decides that producers violated the law, he or she can order make-whole remedies to “undo the harm created by unfair labor practices,” including retroactive payment for employees.

After that decision is issued, it can be appealed to the national board. Further appeals in federal court, and even the Supreme Court, are possible.

What happens if ‘Love Is Blind’ contestants are classified as employees?

If “Love Is Blind” contestants are classified as employees, they will be entitled to certain protections under the National Labor Relations Act, including the right to take collective action to improve their wages and working conditions. They would also be entitled to engage in activities like walkouts and protests, and to discuss their pay with each other — rights they are not guaranteed to as mere “participants.”

While the decision will only pertain to “Love Is Blind,” it would set a precedent for other producers and potentially galvanize the movement to unionize reality TV talent.