‘The Last of Us’ Season 2: What to know, new characters, episodes explained

“The Last of Us,” the hit show based on the popular video game series about surviving an apocalypse where a mutated fungus has decimated most of humanity, has returned to HBO for its second season.

The inaugural run showcased the relationship between Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) as they battled mutant mushroom people.

“If the first season of “The Last of Us” is about survival, the second is fueled by revenge,” Times columnist Mary McNamara writes in her review.

For fans of the game, a major character’s death that shapes the arc of the season and happens in the second episode doesn’t come as a surprise, but is devastating nonetheless.

The second season of “The Last of Us” also dives deeper into the stories of new characters Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), Dina (Isabela Merced) and Jesse (Young Manzino). And did we mention there’s a cult?

Come back for more interviews, analysis, recaps and more from The Times all season long.