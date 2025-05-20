George Wendt, Emmy-nominated actor known for playing Norm on ‘Cheers,’ dies at 76
George Wendt, the actor best known for his starring role as Norm Peterson in the NBC sitcom “Cheers,” has died at 76. The actor famously appeared in every episode of the show, and the role earned him multiple Emmy nominations over the course of the series.
A representative for Wendt’s family confirmed the news of his death Tuesday, saying that he died in his sleep while at home, though no exact cause of death was given.
“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him,” the statement read. “He will be missed forever.”
This is a developing obituary.
