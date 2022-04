LA Times Today: Ukraine’s president has the world’s ear. His show on Netflix explains why

Long before entering politics, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was a comedian and political satirist who played the character of a history teacher-turn-politician on a popular Ukrainian television show.



L.A. Times television critic Lorraine Ali points out this extraordinary circumstance of life imitating art.