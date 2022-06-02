LA Times Today: Inside a new TV show’s extraordinary effort to re-create a secret Mormon ceremony

An ex-member of the Church of Latter-Day Saints is the director of a new Hulu series taking a dive into the controversial history of the Mormon Church — and stirring up the past of an otherwise tight-lipped religion.



L.A. Times staff writer Meredith Blake wrote about “Under the Banner of Heaven’s” attention to authenticity, from the costumes and set to historical research.