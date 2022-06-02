LA Times Today: Inside a new TV show’s extraordinary effort to re-create a secret Mormon ceremony
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
An ex-member of the Church of Latter-Day Saints is the director of a new Hulu series taking a dive into the controversial history of the Mormon Church — and stirring up the past of an otherwise tight-lipped religion.
L.A. Times staff writer Meredith Blake wrote about “Under the Banner of Heaven’s” attention to authenticity, from the costumes and set to historical research.
L.A. Times staff writer Meredith Blake wrote about “Under the Banner of Heaven’s” attention to authenticity, from the costumes and set to historical research.