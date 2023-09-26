LA Times Today: Sphere can be bizarre and sublime — or just an ad. That’s what makes it so Vegas
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Amidst the neon lights and buzz of Sin City stands a colossal, pulsating orb bathed in an ever-changing cascade of colors — Las Vegas’s new immersive experience “Sphere.”
This striking architectural wonder has already taken the city and the internet by storm.
Columnist Carolina Miranda went to Vegas to see it.
This striking architectural wonder has already taken the city and the internet by storm.
Columnist Carolina Miranda went to Vegas to see it.