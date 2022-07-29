LA Times Today: To grasp the collapse of Victoria’s Secret, new doc looks to Jeffrey Epstein

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The Limited, Abercrombie and Fitch, Bath and Body Works and Victoria’s Secret are just a few companies owned by self-made retail mogul Leslie Wexner.



He’s been linked closely and curiously to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly took his own life in prison while awaiting another trial on sex trafficking charges. It’s all detailed in a new three-part Hulu documentary titled, “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons.”



L.A. Times entertainment writer Meredith Blake joined us with more.