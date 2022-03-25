LA Times Today: Amid the vinyl record boom, what’s at stake for a SoCal pressing plant?

Last year, vinyl record sales increased by 61 percent topping $1 billion dollars worldwide, the most since 1986. Vinyl record plants have struggled to keep up with the increased demand seen from record labels and independent artists.



However, Erika Records in Buena Park, one of two pressing plants in Southern California, remains hopeful. Ceo Liz Dunster built her pressing plant from scratch in the 1980s and is thrilled to be a part of vinyl’s ongoing resurgence.