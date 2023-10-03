Nkechi Okoro Carroll will make you believe Mark-Paul Gosselaar is a good bad guy
Share
Nkechi Okoro Carroll is a showrunner on three shows, the popular CW teen sports drama “All American” and its HBCU-set spinoff “All American: Homecoming” as well as the new NBC show, “Found.” When she’s not busy doing all of that (and she’s very busy doing all of that), she is answering our very important questions. She’s also defending herself against turning America’s legendary sweetheart, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, into a bad guy.