LA Times Today: Inside the Latino Theater Company’s free holiday gift to L.A. — a production of La Virgen De Guadalupe
For more than 20 years, the Latino Theater Company in downtown L.A. has offered a free holiday gift to the community: its annual production of La Virgen De Guadalupe Dios Inantzin.
The show celebrates the Mexican Roman Catholic story of how the Virgin Mary appeared to an indigenous peasant named Juan Diego and called on him to unite the people of Mexico after the Spanish conquest.
Here’s a look inside.
