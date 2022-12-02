LA Times Today: Behind the documentary short “ᎤᏕᏲᏅ (What They’ve Been Taught)”

In her new documentary short “What They’ve Been Taught,” director Brit Hensel explores the expressions of reciprocity in the Cherokee world, brought to life through a story told by an elder and first-language speaker.



It is the first film directed by a woman of the Cherokee Nation to be an official Sundance selection and is named by the Hollywood Reporter as one of the year’s best short docs.