LA Times Today: ‘Wild Life,’ a visually stirring portrait of land preservation and self-preservation

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The place was Patagonia — the heart of Chile. Doug and Kris Tompkins made saving it their mission, fueled by their love of wild lands and each other.



The new film “Wild Life,” from “Free Solo” directors Chai Vassarelli and Jimmy Chin, documents how Doug, founder of The North Face and co-founder of the fashion brand Esprit and Kris, a SoCal gal who, as CEO of Patagonia, built that brand, cashed out and leaned into their passion.



Tragically, Doug did not live to see the final triumph. He died on a kayak trip in a freak storm.



After spending decades and most of their fortunes to buy up land, Kris carried on with their mission, creating and donating a world of national parks to Chile and Argentina.



Kris Tompkins joined Lisa McRee along with Oscar-winning filmmaker, Jimmy Chin.