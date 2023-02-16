LA Times Today: The making of ‘Wildcat,’ a life-affirming documentary of human and beast
Amazon Prime’s “Wildcat” documentary follows a British veteran struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.
After returning from Afghanistan, he develops an unlikely relationship in the Peruvian Amazon while working at a wildlife rehabilitation center.
The directors of “Wildcat,” Melissa Lesh and Trevor Beck Frost, brought L.A. Times Today more about this incredible story.
