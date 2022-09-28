LA Times Today: How Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElehenney plan to save ‘Wrexham’

The new FX series “Welcome to Wrexham” documents Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElehenney’s purchase of a fifth-tier English football team in decline.



Thanks to help from the actors, now the team and the surrounding town are making a comeback.



Humphrey Ker is an actor and writer who has taken on the role of executive director for the team.