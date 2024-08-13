Matt Rife tackles the humor and hustle behind dreams in “Lucid: A crowd work special”
The super star stand up discusses his latest hour premiering Tuesday on Netflix as well as recent battles with exhaustion, the rise of his comedy career and upcoming book “You’re Mom’s Gonna Love Me.”
Nate Jackson is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Previously, he served as a news editor for the Wrap and the music editor for OC Weekly. He returns to The Times after being both a Metpro and a staff writer in Calendar from 2009 to 2012.
A native of Enid, Okla., Mark E. Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism.