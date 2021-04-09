Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
Entertainment & Arts

DMX, known for iconic rap songs, dead at 50

DMX, the iconic hip-hop artist behind songs like “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,”“Party Up (Up in Here),” “Slippin’” and “How It Goin’ Down” has died. His distinctive gruff voice and thoughtful messages in his rhymes made him one of rap’s biggest stars.

Share
Entertainment & ArtsVideos: Latest