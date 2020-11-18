Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Veneno | Official Trailer | HBO Max

This biopic set in the 90’s tells the story of the life and death of Spanish transgender singer and TV personality Cristina Ortiz Rodríguez, better known by the nickname “La Veneno.”

Share
Entertainment & Arts