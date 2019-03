Doodles are the logo-incorporating works of art that Google regularly features on its homepage. They began in 1998 with a stick figure by Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin -- to indicate they were attending the Burning Man festival. Since then the doodles have become works of art -- some of them high-tech and complex -- created by a team of doodlers. Stay tuned here for more of this year's doodles. RELATED: Google Doodles from 2011 and Doodles from 2012