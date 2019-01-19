SoCal theater openings, Jan. 20-27: ‘Paradise’ at the Odyssey Theatre and more

Hello, Dolly! Betty Buckley plays the titular matchmaker in the national tour of the Tony-winning revival of this classic Jerry Herman musical. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends Jan. 27. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. (Also at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, Jan 29-Feb. 17)