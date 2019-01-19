SoCal theater openings, Jan. 20-27: ‘Paradise’ at the Odyssey Theatre and more

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.) and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.).
Openings
Company Creation Festival This showcase featuring unconventional new works by various ensembles continues; details at www.sonofsemele.org. Son of Semele Theater, 3301 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 5 p.m.; Wed.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Feb. 10. $18; passes available. (213) 351-3507.
Dark Dark Ride Ride All-new horror-themed pop-up theater experience; for ages 15 and up. Zombie Zoe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun., 6 p.m. $15. (818) 202-4120.
The Empty Nesters A couple take a road trip after dropping their youngest child off at college in the L.A. premiere of Garret Jon Groenveld’s new comedy-drama. Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 3 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Feb. 17. $35-$45. www.EmptyNestersPlay.com.
Etta Mae Mumphries Karen Bankhead’s solo comedy about one elderly African American woman’s life and times; part of “Portraits of Humanity 2, a Solo Series.” Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (323) 851-7977.
Rod Serling’s Stories from the Zone Two tales adapted from the classic TV series “The Twilight Zone.” Theatre 40, Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills. Mon.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Feb. 17. $25. (310) 364-3606.
Hello, Dolly! Betty Buckley plays the titular matchmaker in the national tour of the Tony-winning revival of this classic Jerry Herman musical. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends Jan. 27. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. (Also at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, Jan 29-Feb. 17)
An Inspector Calls Exclusive West Coast engagement of director Stephen Daldry and the National Theatre of Great Britain’s staging of J.B. Priestley’s classic thriller. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Tue.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Feb. 10. $35-$105. (310) 746-4000.
The Cripple of Inishmaan Antaeus Theatre Company presents a partner-cast production of Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy about a film crew’s visit to a small community on an island off the Irish coast in 1934. Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center, 110 E. Broadway, Glendale. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 11. $35. (818) 506-1983.
Dina Martina: Creme de la Dregs The drag artist shares songs and stories in her new comedy show. Cavern Club Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 and 10 p.m.; next Sun., 7 and 9 p.m. $55. (800) 838-3006.
Esera Tuaolo: Mr. Aloha The former NFL player and contestant from “The Voice” performs in this cabaret show. Catalina Bar & Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Thu., 8:30 p.m. $25-$35. (866) 468-3399.
katabasis L.A.-based performance troupe Four Larks presents this immersive, outdoor, site-specific processional/participatory Orphic mystery rite with music inspired by the current Getty Villa exhibition “Underworld: Imagining the Afterlife”; comfortable shoes and warm clothing recommended. Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Hwy., Pacific Palisades. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $30. (310) 440-7300.
Ms. Smith Goes to Washington Fountain Theatre presents former “Scandal” cast members including Bellamy Young in a reading of this gender-switched take on the 1939 James Stewart film. L.A. City Hall, John Ferraro Council Chamber, Room 340, 200 N. Spring St., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Free; limited seating; reservations required (no walk-ups allowed). www.mssmith.org.
Laundry and Bourbon/Lone Star The Group Rep pairs these Texas-set one-act comedies by James McLure. Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun. 2 p.m.; ends March 3. $20, $25. (818) 763-5990.
Link Link Circus Actress and filmmaker Isabella Rossellini explores the links between human and animal behavior in this comedic, multimedia-enhanced solo show. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $55 and up. (310) 434-3200.
No Place to Go Vaudeville-style musical show with Obie winner Ethan Lipton and His Orchestra; part of the Off Center Festival. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $25. (714) 556-2787.
The Three Musketeers West Coast premiere of Catherine Bush’s adaptation of the Alexandre Dumas tale of romance and intrigue in 17th Century France. Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Palos Verdes Peninsula. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 3. $30-$70. (310) 544-0403.
A Walk in the Woods L.A. Theatre Works records Lee Blessing’s dramedy about about a Russian arms-control negotiator and his American counterpart in Geneva; with Alfred Molina and Steven Weber. UCLA’s James Bridges Theater, 235 Charles E. Young Drive, Westwood. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$65. (310) 827-0889.
Bernadette Peters The three-time Tony winner sings show tunes, standards and more. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 8 p.m. $49 and up. (714) 556-2787.
Beverly Hills Celebrates the Year of the Pig Eighth annual Chinese New Year’s celebration features acrobatics, martial arts, folk dance, Peking opera and more. The Saban Theater, 8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sat., 3 p.m. $10. www.lovebeverlyhills.com.
18th Annual 50 Hour Drive-by Theatre Festival All-new mini-plays created in a two-day period; for ages 14 and up. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sat.-next Mon., 8:30 p.m. $15. (818) 202-4120.
Irena Sendler: A Musical Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust presents benefit performances of a new musical about a Polish social worker who helped save Jewish lives in the Warsaw Ghetto during WWII. Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills, 8844 Burton Way, Beverly Hills. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m. $20-$180. (323) 651-3704.
Jenifer Lewis: The Mother of Black Hollywood The veteran singer-actress shares songs and stories. Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $25. (323) 860-7300.
The Lycanthrope Writer-performer Abbott Alexander stars in this tale about a hermit who transforms into a wild beast; part of “Portraits of Humanity 2, a Solo Series.” Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $25. (323) 851-7977.
Moschen in Motion Veteran juggler and MacArthur Genius grant winner Michael Moschen performs. Caltech’s Beckman Auditorium, 332 S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $10-$40. (626) 395-4652.
Paradise West Coast premiere of Laura Maria Censabella’s drama about an unlikely scientific partnership between a Yemeni American teen and her high-school biology teacher. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 17. $35. (323) 960-7724.
The P.O.W. and the Girl Katrina Wood’s new drama, set in 1980s Britain, about a WWII veteran with PTSD who lives with his college-age granddaughter; for ages 12 and up. The Sherry Theatre, 11052 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends Feb. 16. $20-$32. (800) 838-3006.
Shine Storytellers share tales of last chances. Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m. $5, $10. (310) 452-2321.
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-winning musical thriller about a demented London barber bent on bloody revenge. South Coast Repertory, Segerstrom Stage, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 16. $26 and up. (714) 708-5555.
Charo and John Davidson The guitarist-singer-comic performer and the Broadway veteran share the stage. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $50-$85. (562) 916-8500.
Golden Dragon Acrobats Touring company celebrates Chinese music, dance, art and culture. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Next Sun., 2 and 6 p.m. $28-$40. (909) 477-2752.
Greatest Satirical Songs: The Sequel Comic and screenwriter David Misch surveys humorous tunes from Gilbert & Sullivan to Weird Al Yankovic in this clip-enhanced show. American Jewish University, 15600 Mulholland Dr., L.A. Jan. 27. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$25. www.aju.edu.
Krysta Rodriguez and Scott Barnhardt: Coming Home These two locally raised Broadway veterans share songs and stories. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $50-$75. (949) 854-4646.
Lemur Mom Writer-performer Megan Dolan details her life as the parent of a child with autism; part of Solofest 2019. Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m.; also March 32, April 28. $22. (800) 838-3006.
Love, Madness and Somewhere in Between Writer-performer James J. Cox’s fantastical tale about child abuse, alcoholism and recovery; part of “Portraits of Humanity 2, a Solo Series.” Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (323) 851-7977.
Critics’ Choices
I Go Somewhere Else This inventive new play by rising L.A. playwright Inda Craig-Galván tells an autobiographical tale about a black mother’s internalized racism and her daughter’s resistance to it. Boundaries of time and space are stripped away to allow us to see the daughter’s perspectives at different periods in her life. Director Jon Lawrence Rivera and a riveting cast deliver the story with lyricism and grace. (D.H.M.) Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 4 p.m.; Mon., Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Jan. 27. $25, $30. (800) 838-3006.
Smart Love Fine performances and a strikingly original premise elevate a witty but at times convoluted comedy about romantic possibilities afforded by the brave new world of ever-accelerating technology. (P.B) Pacific Resident Theatre, 703 Venice Blvd., Venice. Sun., next Sun., 3 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Feb. 24. $25-$34; discounts available. (310) 822-8392.