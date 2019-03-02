SoCal classical music listings, March 3-10: Pianist Yuja Wang with the L.A. Phil and more

Bradford House Chamber Concert Santiago String Quartet plays pieces by Mendelssohn and Shostakovich. Bradford House, 136 Palm Circle, Placentia. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. (714) 993-2470.
British Viola Violist and artist-in-residence Richard Yongjae O’Neill and pianist Steven Lin play pieces by British composers Britten, Bowen, Bridge, Carter and Clarke. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $35 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Dudamel Conducts Mahler Gustavo Dudamel leads the L.A. Phil in Mahler’s Symphony No. 9. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Sun., 2 p.m. $71-$219. (323) 850-2000.
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Guest conductor Matthias Pintscher leads the orchestra his work “Transir” for Flute and Orchestra featuring flutist Henrik Heide, plus Mahler’s “Das Lied von der Erde (Song of the Earth)” featuring mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung and tenor Sean Panikkar. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.
The Magic Flute Pacific Opera Project opens its 2019 season with a 1980s-era, video-game-style take on Mozart’s romantic fantasy; sung in English. The El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun., next Sun., 3 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $20-$60. (818) 508-4200.
Manuel Barrueco: Music of Spain & Cuba The Cuban-born guitarist plays pieces by Albéniz, Granados and others. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Sun., 4 p.m. $25-$45. (844) 626-8726.
New West Symphony Sibelius’ Symphony No. 1, Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis and Elgar’s Cello Concerto featuring cellist Julie Albers. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$200. (866) 776-8400.
Sandbox Percussion The New York-based quartet is joined by singer Elspeth Davis and experimental violinist and performance artist Pauline Lay for works by Chris Cerrone, Julia Wolfe and others. California Percussion Rentals Warehouse, 1965 Blake Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $18. www.equalsound.org
Sundays Live UCLA Philharmonia performs Stravinsky’s “Song of the Nightingale,” Mozart’s Oboe Concerto in C and Debussy’s “La Mer.” LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Daniel Wnukowski The pianist plays works by lesser known Jewish composers from Poland who survived the Holocaust. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. Free; reservations required. (323) 651-3704.
The Music Guild Fiato String Quartet is joined by mezzo-soprano Jessie Shulman and pianist Micah Yui for a program that includes works by Beethoven, Respighi and Shostakovich. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Mon., 8 p.m. Also at Cal State Long Beach, Daniel Recital Hall, E. Atherton St. between Merriam Way and Palo Verde Ave., Long Beach. Tue., 8 p.m.; and Adat Ari El Temple, 12020 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $46-$56; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.
Bryce Dessner’s Triptych (Eyes of One on Another) Guest conductor Sara Jobin leads the L.A. Phil New Music Group, vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth and guest artists in a staging of Dessner’s performance piece inspired by artist Robert Mapplethorpe’s photography and featuring a libretto by Korde Arrington Tuttle. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$60. (323) 850-2000.
Glendale Noon Concerts Pianist Harout Senekeremian plays works by Bach, Messiaen and Medtner. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Beatrice Rana The young pianist plays an arrangement of Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” plus works by Chopin and Ravel in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Wed., 8 p.m. $20 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center The ensemble plays an all-Russian program of works by Prokofiev, Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky and Taneyev in an intimate concert with all seating onstage. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Thu., 8 p.m. $66. (818) 677-3000.
The Clemency of Titus Tenor Russell Thomas sings the title role of the imperiled Roman emperor in L.A. Opera’s staging of Mozart’s historical tale; James Conlon conducts; in Italian with English supertitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 24. $16 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Dudamel & Yuja Wang Dudamel leads the L.A. Phil in Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, plus the world premiere of John Adams’ “Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes?” featuring pianist Wang. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $87-$258. (323) 850-2000.
Colburn Chamber Music Society Pianist Elisso Virsaladze performs. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $15-$30. (213) 621-1050.
Academy of St Martin in the Fields The acclaimed chamber orchestra is joined by pianist Jeremy Denk for a program that includes works by Albinoni, C.P.E. Bach, Mozart, Britten and Haydn. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $89 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Anne-Sophie Mutter & Lambert Orkis The violinist and the pianist team for violin sonatas by Mozart, Debussy, Ravel and Poulenc. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 2 p.m. $20-$114. (323) 850-2000.
A Companion Guide to Women Composers and Rome A string trio plays works by Lera Auerbach, Anna Pidgorna, Rebecca Clarke and Kaja Saariaho, plus Andrew Norman’s “The Companion Guide to Rome.” Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$35. (626) 683-6801.
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Works by Mozart, Joan Tower, Josep Maria Guix, Valerie Coleman and Paquito D’Rivera. Pasadena City College, Westerbeck Recital Hall, 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 7 p.m. Also at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. www.kco.la.
Long Beach Symphony Eckart Preu leads the orchestra in Sibelius’ Symphony No. 3 and “Finlandia”; the 4th movement of Rautavaara’s Symphony No. 7; selections from Bjarnason’s “Bow to String” featuring cellist Joshua Roman; and Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme. Long Beach Convention Center, Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $29 and up; students, $10. (562) 436-3203.
Pacific Chorale Bach’s “Magnificat” and Vivaldi’s “Gloria.” Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. (844) 626-8726.
Symphonies for Youth: William Grant Still & The Harlem Renaissance The L.A. Phil presents a kid-friendly exploration of African American music, art and culture of the 1920s. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 11 a.m. $23, $27. (323) 850-2000.
Vicente Chamber Orchestra Schubert’s Symphony No. 4, “Tragic,” plus Schumann’s Cello Concerto in A minor featuring cellist Carol Ou. First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sat., 4 p.m. $10-$22.50. www.vincentechamberorchestra.com.
Camerata Pacifica Beethoven’s String Quartet in E-flat major with the Calder Quartet and Ives’ Piano Sonata No. 2, “Concord, Mass., 1840–60” with pianist Molly Morkoski. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410. (Also in San Marino, March 12; L.A., March 14; and Santa Barbara, March 15)
Hamburg Girls’ Choir The ensemble performs works by Northern European composers in its Southern California debut; presented by the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Next Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (626) 793-4231.
In the Beginning Pasadena Master Chorale celebrates the American choral tradition with pieces by Copland and Randall Thompson, plus two commissioned works; with pianist Tali Tadmore. St. Philip the Apostle Church, 151 S. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Next Sun., 8 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 208-0009.
Japan à la carte Fundraiser for Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra pairs music and international cuisine. Shoseian Teahouse and Brand Library, 1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale. Next Sun., 11 a.m. $400. (213) 622-7001.
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series continues with “French Romances,” a program of works for voice, strings and piano by Debussy, Fauré and Franck. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.
Los Robles Master Chorale Copland’s “In the Beginning” featuring mezzo-soprano Niké St. Clair, plus composer-in-residence Jasper Randall’s “Requiem.” Agoura Performing Arts and Education Center, Agoura High School, 28545 W. Driver Ave., Agoura Hills. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $16, $31. (805) 526-7464.
Music as Revelation Fundraiser for the Hear Now Festival of Los Angeles Composers features live performances and a panel discussion; KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen hosts. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Woodland Hills. Next Sun. 4 p.m. $100-$200. (800) 838-3006.
Aubree Oliverson The young violinist plays works by Handel, Prokofiev, Messiaen and others in recital. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $16, $20. (949) 480-4278.
Restoration Concerts Violinist Ben Powell and pianist Leo Marcus play Franck’s Violin Sonata plus jazz selections to be announced. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333.
Sundays Live Chamber ensembles from the Young Musicians Foundation perform quartets by Haydn and Prokofiev. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra The Canadian period-instrument ensemble is joined by guest artists for the video-enhanced program “Tales of Two Cities: The Leipzig-Damascus Coffee House,” featuring works by Bach, Handel, Telemann, Monteverdi, Omar Al Batsh, Sheik Abul Ela Mohamed and others. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$109. (323) 850-2000.
Topanga Symphony Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter,” Hindemith’s Five Pieces for String Orchestra and more. Topanga Community House, 1440 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. www.topangasymphony.com.