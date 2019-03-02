SoCal classical music listings, March 3-10: Pianist Yuja Wang with the L.A. Phil and more

The Music Guild Fiato String Quartet is joined by mezzo-soprano Jessie Shulman and pianist Micah Yui for a program that includes works by Beethoven, Respighi and Shostakovich. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Mon., 8 p.m. Also at Cal State Long Beach, Daniel Recital Hall, E. Atherton St. between Merriam Way and Palo Verde Ave., Long Beach. Tue., 8 p.m.; and Adat Ari El Temple, 12020 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $46-$56; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.