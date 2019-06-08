SoCal classical listings, June 9-16: Meredith Monk’s ‘Atlas,’ ‘Central Park Five’ and more

The Canterbury Tales: A Pilgrimage in Song Jouyssance Early Music Ensemble explores Chaucer’s classic tome with works by French, Italian and English composers from the late Middle Ages and the Renaissance. Church of the Angels, 1100 Avenue 64, Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$25. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com
Emerging Artists Series Third annual showcase concludes with a performance by pianist Todd Moellenberg. Sun., 2 p.m. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. $10; students: free. (626) 683-6801. bostoncourtpasadena.org
First Annual Santa Monica Music Festival Guest pianists Robert Thies and Talon Smith join the Vicente Chamber Orchestra to perform two of Beethoven’s piano concertos. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $7.50-$27.50. vicentechamberorchestra.com
La Traviata LA Opera puts an Art Deco-style spin on Verdi’s tragic tale of a beautiful but ill-fated courtesan; with soprano Adela Zaharia; in Italian with English supertitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Thu., 7:30 p.m.; ends June 22. $19 and up. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org
Los Cancioneros Master Chorale Karl Jenkins’ “The Armed Man — A Mass For Peace” with orchestra and multimedia. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Sun., 7 p.m. $15, $25. (310) 781-7171. lcmasterchorale.com
Mahler’s First Pacific Symphony closes its season with Mahler’s Symphony No. 1. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $33 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org
Palisades Symphony Orchestra Works by Leroy Anderson, Mozart, Paganini, Saint-Saens, Boccherini, Hummel, Barber and Korngold. Palisades High School, Mercer Hall, 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. palisadessymphony.org
Second Sundays at Two Pianist Filipe Pinto-Ribeiro and violinist Corey Cerovsek play pieces by Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
SongFest: Sacred Cantatas of J.S. Bach Religious vocal works by the German composer. St. James Episcopal Church, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations required. (213) 621-1050. colburnschool.edu
2019 Ojai Music Festival Closing-day concerts include works by Terry Riley and William Walton plus Stravinsky, Gershwin and Haydn. Libbey Bowl, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai, Sun., 8 and 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. $20-$150; student discounts available. (805) 646-2053. ojaifestival.org
SongFest: Distinguished Guest Artist Recital Mezzo-soprano Susan Graham performs. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $45, $65. (213) 621-1050. colburnschool.edu
Atlas Yuval Sharon directs a new production of Meredith Monk’s three-part opera about one young woman’s fantastical journey; with LA Phil New Music Group and a cohort of guest artists under conductor Paolo Bortolameolli, plus choreography by Ate 9 dance company’s Danielle Agami. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue.-Wed., Fri., 8 p.m. $32-$164. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com
SongFest: A Circle of Love An exploration of the works of Robert Schumann, Clara Schumann, and Brahms. Colburn School, Thayer Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations required. (213) 621-1050. colburnschool.edu
Da Camera Society The eight-member string-and-wind ensemble Frisson makes its Southern California debut with a program that includes works by Rossini, Mozart and Gershwin. Doheny Mansion, Mount St. Mary’s University, 8 Chester Place, L.A. Wed., 7 p.m. $65. (213) 477-2929. DaCamera.org
SongFest: The Breaking of Nations Recital commemorates the Treaty of Versailles, which ended WWI. Colburn School, Thayer Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations required. (213) 621-1050. colburnschool.edu
SongFest: Distinguished Alumna Recital Mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo performs. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $25. (213) 621-1050. colburnschool.edu
The Central Park Five Long Beach Opera presents the world premiere of Anthony Davis’ musical docudrama about the five African American teenagers in New York City wrongly convicted of a shocking 1989 crime they did not commit. Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends June 23. $49-$150. (562) 470-7464. LongBeachOpera.org
Pasadena Master Chorale Program includes Bach’s “St. John Passion” and Palestrina’s “Sicut Cervus.” St. Philip the Apostle Church, 151 S. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. By donation. (626) 208-0009. pasadenamasterchorale.org
Second Saturday Series Sunset ChamberFest presents works by Janacek, Ennio Morricone, John Williams and others. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Sat., 5 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 244-7241.
TaikoProject: Rhythmic Relations 2019 Traditional and contemporary Japanese drumming. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $15-$50. (323) 461-3673. FordTheatres.org
A Tale of Two Émigrés with James Conlon LA Opera’s music director joins Pittance Chamber Music for works by Schoenberg and Korngold. Zipper Hall, Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 3 p.m. $10. PittanceChamberMusic.org
Ludovico Einaudi The Italian pianist and composer performs accompanied by a duo of violin/viola and cello. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $45-$350. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com
Ruckus The new period-instrument ensemble is joined by flutist Emi Ferguson for pieces by Bach in this Da Camera Society presentation. Wayfarers Chapel, 5755 Palos Verdes Drive South, Rancho Palos Verdes. Next Sun., 2, 4 and 6 p.m. $75. (213) 477-2929. DaCamera.org
SongFest: A Journey Through Schubert Lieder An in-depth exploration of the Austrian composer’s numerous art songs. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $25. (213) 621-1050. colburnschool.edu
Swinging/Stars Rachel Worby’s Muse/Ique Orchestra presents an outdoor concert featuring classical and popular songs about the universe. Caltech’s Millikan Pond, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $70. muse-ique.com