SoCal classical listings, June 9-16: Meredith Monk’s ‘Atlas,’ ‘Central Park Five’ and more

The Central Park Five Long Beach Opera presents the world premiere of Anthony Davis’ musical docudrama about the five African American teenagers in New York City wrongly convicted of a shocking 1989 crime they did not commit. Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends June 23. $49-$150. (562) 470-7464. LongBeachOpera.org