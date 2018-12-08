The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Dec. 9-16: Zubin Mehta, Jackie Evancho and more

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center The ensemble performs the Brandenburg Concertos. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$114. (323) 850-2000.
Colburn Orchestra Yehuda Gilad leads the student orchestra in Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5 and other works to be announced. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sun., 3 p.m. $6. (818) 677-3000.
Handel’s Glorious Messiah Pacific Symphony joins forces with Pacific Chorale and guest soloists to perform the Christmas favorite. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $44 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Handel’s Messiah The Dream Orchestra, the Cathedral Choir, the Opera Choir of Los Angeles and guest vocalists perform. Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 W. Temple St., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $10-$40. www.dreamorchestra.org.
Hansel and Gretel LA Opera stages Engelbert Humperdinck’s 19th-century adaptation of the classic fairytale. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m.; Wed., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends Dec. 15. $16 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Home for Christmas Soprano Jennie Olivia and baritone Ben Lowe perform in this benefit. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Sun., 4 p.m. $10, $20. (310) 320-3818.
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Mozart’s Symphony No. 39, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with pianist Dmitry Ulasiuk, and the West Coast premiere of Pierre Jalbert’s “String Theory.” First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. The Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Rd., San Marino. Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. www.kco.la.
Los Angeles Symphony Christmas Concert Arias, art songs, etc., plus works by Handel, Puccini, Wagner and John Rutter. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Sun., 7., 8 p.m. $25-$80. (562) 916-8500.
Nun That I Know Of: An Unconventional Convent Christmas Orange County Women’s Chorus performs works by Mendelssohn, Tavener and others. St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church, 18631 Chapel Lane, Huntington Beach. Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$30. (949) 451-8590.
St. James Sunday Concerts Holiday concert features classical works, carols and more. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057.
St. Lawrence String Quartet The ensemble performs Haydn’s String Quartets, Op. 20, “Sun,” in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Sundays Live Pianists Svetlana Smolina and Christopher O’Riley performs works by Scriabin and Rachmaninoff. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Tchaikovsky & Ives with MTT Guest conductor Michael Tilson Thomas leads the LA Phil in Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet” Fantasy-Overture and Variations on a Rococo Theme with cellist Gautier Capuçon, plus Ives’ Holiday Symphony. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $61-$199. (323) 850-2000.
Winter Wonderland: Sounds of the Season Los Angeles Children’s Chorus performs Bach, Britten and more. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sun., next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $27-$46; students 17 and under, half-price. (626) 793-4231.
Baroque Conversations Mandolinist Avi Avital leads Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra in an all-Vivaldi program that includes “The Four Seasons.” The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. Tue., 8 p.m. Also at Zipper Concert Hall, Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. And at St. Monica Catholic Church, 701 California Ave., Santa Monica. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $52 and up. (213) 622-7001.
Canadian Brass: Christmas Time Is Here Holiday favorites. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Tue., 8 p.m. $39 and up. (818) 677-3000.
Chamber Music Palisades The Lyris Quartet and others perform works by Beethoven, Haydn, Debussy, Mozart and Webern; with commentary by KUSC’s Alan Chapman. St. Matthew’s Parish, 1031 Bienveneda Avenue, Pacific Palisades. Tue., 8 p.m. $30; students with I.D., free. (310) 463-4388.
Israel à la carte Musicians from Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra perform in this LACO fundraiser. Address provided to ticket holders. Wed., 6:30 p.m. $400. (213) 622-7001.
La Boheme: a.k.a. “The Hipsters” Pacific Opera Project encores its contemporary update of the Puccini classic; in Italian with English supertitles. Ebell Club of Highland Park 131 S. Ave 57, L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Dec. 22. $15-$25; tables, $60-$160. (323) 739-6122.
Mehta’s Brahms Former LA Phil music director Zubin Mehta returns to lead the orchestra in Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 and Piano Concerto No. 1 (Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.) and Symphony No. 2 and Piano Concerto No. 2 (Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.); with pianist Yefim Bronfman. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. $71-$222. (323) 850-2000.
Vox Feminae The vocal ensemble sings sacred and secular holiday music from the medieval and Renaissance eras. The Huntington, Rose Hills Garden Court, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Thu., 1 p.m. Free. (626) 405-2100.
Christmas with Jackie Evancho The young vocalist performs holiday favorites with Pacific Symphony. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $45 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Sounds Festive Salastina Music Society presents works by Vivaldi, Couperin and others. Pasadena Conservatory, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. Also at Fowler Museum, Lenart Auditorium, UCLA, 308 Charles E. Young Drive N., Westwood. Sat., 8 p.m. $32, $40. www.salastina.org.
Christmas Joy Concert Holiday music performed for choirs, handbells, piano and pipe organ; with the Modern Brass Quintet. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena. Sat., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 796-0157.
Festival of Carols The Los Angeles Master Chorale performs sacred and secular favorites. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 2 p.m. 15. $29 and up; children under 6 not admitted. (213) 972-7282.
Holiday Candlelight Seasonal favorites with Pasadena Symphony, singer Valarie Pettiford, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Donald Brinegar Singers and L.A. Bronze Handbell Ensemble. All Saints Church, 132 N. Euclid Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 4 and 7 p.m. $20 and up. (626) 793-7172.
A Mother’s Christmas Pasadena Master Chorale presents holiday music by female composers. St. Philip the Apostle Church, 151 S. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 208-0009.
Christmas at the Bradbury with Kitka The Oakland-based all-female vocal ensemble performs seasonal favorites from Eastern European and Eurasian traditions in this Da Camera Society presentation. Bradbury Building, 304 S. Broadway, L.A. Next Sun., 3, 5 and 7 p.m. $65. (213) 477-2929.
Dilijan Chamber Music Series Pieces by Khachaturyan, Shostakovich, Mendelssohn and Weinberg. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $20, $35. (818) 500-9997.
A Southern California Christmas Local musicians, singers and dancers perform. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $25-$55. (844) 626-8726.
Sundays Live The Capitol Ensemble presents two Beethoven sonatas. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.