The 99-Seat Beat: For holiday laughs and human kindness, head for L.A.'s small stages

The essentials: Those mindful of the reason for the season may find an embarrassment of riches in this reenactment of the miracle at Guadalupe, during which the Virgin Mary repeatedly appeared to Mexican peasant Juan Diego, later to become the first indigenous saint from the Americas. Now in its 16th season, “La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin” stars celebrated opera singer Suzanna Guzmán and features a cast of 100, including Aztec dancers and non-professional participants from the community. Performed in Spanish with English subtitles, the production by the Latino Theater Company in association with the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels is billed as L.A.’s largest theatrical holiday production.