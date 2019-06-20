David Mamet’s Harvey Weinstein play opens. The reviews? ‘Monstrous misfire’

The Telegraph: “After a fallow period in terms of major hits, would this world premiere, which harnesses the maverick talent of John Malkovich (back in the West End for the first time in more than 25 years), give Mamet a late-career boost or fatally damage the brand? The truth is that ‘Bitter Wheat’ is a bitter disappointment — it doesn’t add enough to the subject and, while it courts controversy, there’s not enough to get the town talking. It may not knock Mamet off his pedestal, but it warrants no trophy either — quite a fail.”