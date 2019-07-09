How one artist turns old snapshots into poetic ‘Untold Stories’

Woods edits the information that each picture offers by tearing strips that isolate certain sections. She then rolls these strips into little tubes or scrolls, arranges groups of them in rows or columns, and glues them to white or black backing. “There Are Infinite Variations” features five such cylindrical snippets aligned in a row. Each contains a detail of a head of hair — waves, wisps — and each is printed in a different tonality of warm brown or velvety black. Like a wry little echo chamber, the curls of paper showcase curls of hair in the same spectrum of tones common to both coiffures and photographic prints.