Review: Middle-age regret gets a rock 'n' roll workout in Stefan Marks' new play 'Middle8'

But the story is trying to do more than that, and sometimes it gets confused and tired. We are given more detail than we need or want about each fictional band member’s travails, which are often uncomfortably mawkish. We’ve barely even met some of them before we’re being asked to weep at their funerals. Sometimes the script jumps wildly around in time, with no discernible narrative payoff, or else it gets bogged down in endless exchanges of small talk. By the end I wasn’t sure which band members were supposed to be alive and which had died (they get the same amount of stage time), and although I remained sympathetic, I was ready for them to stop talking and singing about it.