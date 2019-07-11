Review: L.A. Phil kicks off the Bowl’s classical season with the Labèque sisters and Sean Hayes

Seizing the moment where “pianists” join their four-footed and winged friends in the zoo, Hayes bumped Katia off the piano bench and played the simple scales himself with deliberate mayhem, writhing back and forth like Glenn Gould. He topped that by preempting Mena, wildly conducting the last three notes. That was good fun — and aside from the laughs, the Labèque sisters rippled off the notes with sparkle and finesse, and cellist Robert deMaine expressively made his way through the famous “Swan” movement.