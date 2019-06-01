Advertisement

SoCal dance listings, June 2-9: American Contemporary Ballet and more

May 31, 2019 | 6:00 PM
American Contemporary Ballet presents “Variations on Raymonda” at the California Market Center in Los Angeles. (Victor Demarchelier)

Variations on Raymonda American Contemporary Ballet revisits the 19th-century Russian ballet set to Glazunov’s score, as well as Balanchine’s 1961 version of the classic work. California Market Center, 110 E 9th St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; ends June 16. $45-$105. acbdances.com

The Saturday Night Centennial Gala Westside Ballet of Santa Monica and guest dancers celebrate company founder Yvonne Mounsey. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 5 p.m. $85-$195. (800) 595-4849. westsideballet.com

Spring Concert Westside Ballet of Santa Monica performs company founder Yvonne Mounsey’s “Dances from Faust” and “Ecossaises” and more. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 1 and 5 p.m. $35. (800) 595-4849. westsideballet.com

