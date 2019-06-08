SoCal dance listings, June 9-16: Mark Morris Dance Group’s ‘Pepperland’ and more

Variations on Raymonda American Contemporary Ballet revisits the 19th-century Russian ballet set to Glazunov’s score, as well as Balanchine’s 1961 version of the classic work. California Market Center, 110 E 9th St., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends June 16. $45-$105. acbdances.com