SoCal dance listings, June 9-16: Mark Morris Dance Group’s ‘Pepperland’ and more

Variations on Raymonda American Contemporary Ballet revisits the 19th-century Russian ballet set to Glazunov’s score, as well as Balanchine’s 1961 version of the classic work. California Market Center, 110 E 9th St., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends June 16. $45-$105. acbdances.com
Westside Ballet of Santa Monica Spring concert features company founder Yvonne Mounsey’s “Dances from Faust” and “Ecossaises.” The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 1 and 5 p.m. $35. (800) 595-4849. westsideballet.com
Choose Your Identity Luminario Ballet performs with special guests including aerialist Dreya Weber and singer-songwriter Tawny Ellis. Club Fais Do-Do, 5253 W. Adams Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m. $25-$40. luminarioballet.org
Pepperland Mark Morris Dance Group presents this celebration of the Beatles’ landmark 1967 album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org
Versa-Style Dance Company L.A.-based hip-hop troupe performs as part of the Pop-Up Arts and Music Festival. Oak Brook Park, 2787 Erbes Road, Thousand Oaks. Fri., 7 p.m. Free. civicartsplaza.com
Foothills Dancemakers Modern-dance companies Benita Bike’s DanceArt, Pennington Dance Group, Nancy Evans Dance Theatre and Lineage Dance team for this inaugural showcase. A Room to Create (ARC), 1158 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m. $15, $20. (626) 204-0331. penningtondancegroup.org