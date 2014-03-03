Advertisement

Oscars 2014: Academy Awards' Governors Ball

Mar 03, 2014 | 12:08 PM
Inside the Oscars' Governors Ball. OSCAR PARTIES: Governors Ball | Vanity Fair | Elton John | Other celebrations Red carpet arrivals | Best and worst dressed | Show highlights | Best & worst | Winners' room | Behind the scenes | Quotes from the stars | Complete list of winners and nominees | Envelope Screening Series | 10 years behind the scenes at the Oscars | Awkward moments
Advertisement
Advertisement