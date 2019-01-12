Dwayne Johnson says interview criticizing millennials ‘never happened’

The Rock wants to set the record straight: That “generation snowflake” interview “never happened.”
Dwayne Johnson took to social media Friday in response to a story that claimed the “Rampage” actor called out millennials as a generation that is “looking for a reason to be offended.”
The U.K.’s Daily Star posted a story earlier in the day alleging Johnson said that “generation snowflake or, whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backwards.”
Johnson insists that he “never said those words” in an Instagram post.
“The interview never took place,” said Johnson in the video. “Never happened. Never said any of those words. Completely untrue. One hundred percent fabricated.”
The “Titan Games” host added that he’s “gained such a great trust and equity” with millennials and didn’t even know where the term “snowflake generation” came from.
“You know it’s not a real DJ interview if I’m ever insulting a group, a generation or anyone because that’s not me and it’s not who I am and it’s not what we do,” Johnson said.
Addressing millennials, boomers and everyone else, Johnson said: “I always encourage empathy. I always encourage growth. But most importantly, I encourage everybody to be exactly who they want to be.”
Watch the full video here.