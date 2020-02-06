Kirk Douglas: Life in pictures
Kirk Douglas, the dimple-chinned screen icon known for films such as “Spartacus” and “Champion” and helping end the Hollywood blacklist, has died. He was 103.
Kirk and Anne Douglas, center, stand outside the Desert Inn in Las Vegas after their wedding. They married on May 29, 1954, while Kirk was on break from filming “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”(Kirk and Anne Douglas)
The Douglas family is photographed at home when Anne is named Times Woman of the Year in 1969. From left, son Peter, 14, Kirk, Anne and son Eric, 11.(Los Angeles Times)
Douglas and his wife Anne take photos with children at the Big Brothers premiere of “Scalawag.” The proceeds from the screening benefited the Big Brothers organization.(John R. Wyckoff)
Kirk and Anne Douglas congratulate Center Theatre Group founding artistic director Gordon Davidson during the organizaiton’s 25th anniversary ball.(Los Angeles Times)
Eric, Kirk and Anne Douglas stand outside the Russian Tea Room in New York, attending Michael’s wedding to Catherine Zeta-Jones.(Darla Khazei / Associated Press)
Kirk and Anne Douglas in 2004 at Greystone Mansion, where they renewed their vows after 50 years of marriage.(Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)
Kirk and Anne Douglas pose with Spartacus mugs at home in 2011.(Kelsey Douglas)