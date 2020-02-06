Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Kirk Douglas: Life in pictures

Kirk Douglas, the dimple-chinned screen icon known for films such as “Spartacus” and “Champion” and helping end the Hollywood blacklist, has died. He was 103.

Kirk Douglas, born in 1916 as Issur Danielovitch, is acclaimed as one of the greatest actors in cinema history. Garnering three Academy Award nominations and one Golden Globe award, Douglas’ film career spanned over 60 years. ()
Famous trumpeter Harry James, left, shows Douglas how to play for the movie cameras. The toot-tutoring is in preparation for Douglas’ role as a great trumpet player in the 1950 film “Young Man With a Horn.” ()
In Billy Wilder’s 1951 film “Ace in the Hole,” Douglas plays an unscrupulous newsman, exploiting the plight of a trapped miner to advance his career. ()
Kirk Douglas and Lana Turner dance in a scene from Vincente Minnelli’s 1952 film “The Bad and the Beautiful.” Douglas received his second Academy Award nomination for his performance in the film. ()

Kirk and Anne Douglas, center, stand outside the Desert Inn in Las Vegas after their wedding. They married on May 29, 1954, while Kirk was on break from filming “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”

 (Kirk and Anne Douglas)
Kirk Douglas poses during production of the 1962 film “Lonely Are the Brave.” ()

The Douglas family is photographed at home when Anne is named Times Woman of the Year in 1969. From left, son Peter, 14, Kirk, Anne and son Eric, 11.

 (Los Angeles Times)

Douglas and his wife Anne take photos with children at the Big Brothers premiere of “Scalawag.” The proceeds from the screening benefited the Big Brothers organization.

 (John R. Wyckoff)

Kirk and Anne Douglas congratulate Center Theatre Group founding artistic director Gordon Davidson during the organizaiton’s 25th anniversary ball.

 (Los Angeles Times)

Eric, Kirk and Anne Douglas stand outside the Russian Tea Room in New York, attending Michael’s wedding to Catherine Zeta-Jones.

 (Darla Khazei / Associated Press)
Douglas attends the Palm Springs International Film Society and its film festival honoring him on Oct. 17, 2004, at the Annenberg Theatre in the Palm Springs Desert Museum. The city of Palm Springs named a street “Kirk Douglas Way” after the actor. ()

Kirk and Anne Douglas in 2004 at Greystone Mansion, where they renewed their vows after 50 years of marriage.

 (Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)
Douglas, left, hams it up with Omar Sharif Jr. the during the 83rd Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles on Feb. 27, 2011. ()

Kirk and Anne Douglas pose with Spartacus mugs at home in 2011.

 (Kelsey Douglas)
Anne and Kirk Douglas pose for a portrait in Beverly Hills on Dec. 5, 2014. Douglas and his wife donated $15 million toward a Motion Picture & Television Fund campus in Woodland Hills to help build a care center for Hollywood industry members suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. ()
