Will Negan die in 'The Walking Dead' season finale? If so, who will do the deed?

The seventh season of "The Walking Dead" opened by answering the cliffhanger that fans had been stressing over after the sixth season finale: Who did Negan kill? For the show's diehard fans, that question took its place at the top of the best cliffhangers in TV history, surpassing even "Who Shot J.R.?" on "Dallas." As the season finale of the most popular series on cable television approaches, a very different question arises: Will Negan die? And, if so, who will do the deed? No spoilers here, but what if the bloody outcome of the cliffhanger that opened the season on such a downer is bookended by the demise of the show's most hated villian? We all know that alliances have formed, assassins are on the way and armies are on the move. They're armed with explosives, guns, knives, arrows, spears and even poison pills. All with one goal. But who, if anyone, will manage to pull it off?

(Ed Stockly)