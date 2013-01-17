Advertisement

'Dear Abby' columnist Pauline Friedman Phillips | 1918-2013

Jan 17, 2013 | 12:16 PM
Pauline Friedman Phillips, using the pen name Abigail Van Buren, wrote the "Dear Abby" column for more than 40 years, dispensing advice to newspaper readers worldwide on matters as devastating as infidelity and as commonplace as snoring. Read obituary: Pauline Friedman Phillips dies at 94; original 'Dear Abby'
